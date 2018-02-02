Govt of Pakistan YouTube channel restored after temporary suspension over copyright issue

ISLAMABAD: YouTube channel, operated by Government of Pakistan, has been restored after temporary suspension over multiple third-party claims of copyright infringement regarding material the user posted were received.

Earlier, video sharing website said in a message displayed on the said page, â€œthis account has been terminated because we received multiple third-party claims of copyright infringement regarding material the user posted.â€



According to reports the government of Pakistan official YouTube channel was terminated over complaints of local vlogger Irfan Junejo, however, Irfan denies he was responsible for the suspension of the account.

Irfan had complained, â€œMy government is stealing my videos. Please advise. TeamYouTube.â€

Irfanâ€™s video clips from Naran video were used by the governmentâ€™ account in one of their YouTube videos, titled â€˜Family-friendly activities in Pakistanâ€™.



In another message on twitter, Irfan said â€œThank you everyone for the help and support. The Government of Pakistan YouTube channel stole my clips and their channel has been terminated by YouTube for copyright infringement. Ab thand hai!â€



