Contempt notice issued to Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD: A day after punishing Senator Nehal Hashmi and summoning Talal Chaudhry in contempt of court case, another PML-N leader Danyial Aziz has been issued contempt notice by the Supreme Court Friday.



Taking notice of Daniyal Aziz’s anti-judiciary speeches and discussions in various TV talk shows, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar issued contempt of court notice to the minister and fixed the hearing before a bench on Feb 07.

On Thursday the apex court sentenced and disqualified Senator Nehal Hashmi for five years for ridiculing and threatening judges and the joint investigation team (JIT) members in the Panama Papers case.

It was learnt that the SC Registrar Office gave the chief justice, reference to various speeches made by Talal Chaudhry in which he insulted the judiciary. Taking notice, the chief justice issued contempt notice to minister of state for interior affairs and directed its office to fix the matter before the court on February 6.