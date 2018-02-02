Fri February 02, 2018
National

Zafar Hussain
February 2, 2018

Pakistani honored with ‘Excellent Foreign Youth Employee Award’ by Chinese giant

Abrar Manzoor posing with the award.

BEIJING: Abrar Manzoor, a young and excited Pakistani officer, was bestowed with “Excellent Foreign Youth Employee Award” under the Belt and Road Initiative by the China Communication Construction Company for his outstanding performance and excellent contribution towards the project.

Manzoor, aged 36, working as procurement officer secured top position among 81,000 employees hailing from four different continents. His work has been recognized by the world’s largest dredging company. The CCCC is China’s largest port design and construction company which is also involved in development of Gwadar master plan.

Talking to The News, Abrar said, “If you work hard you will be noticed, picked up and you will be awarded; this is the basic formula for success. I am living in Saudi Arabia for more than 12 years and I want to make my country proud, that’s why I am working very hard”.

“Since the start of CPEC, I was thinking about going back to my country because now there are increased opportunities, good infrastructure and power shortage has almost been controlled,” he added.

