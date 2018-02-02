Pakistani honored with ‘Excellent Foreign Youth Employee Award’ by Chinese giant

BEIJING: Abrar Manzoor, a young and excited Pakistani officer, was bestowed with â€œExcellent Foreign Youth Employee Awardâ€ under the Belt and Road Initiative by the China Communication Construction Company for his outstanding performance and excellent contribution towards the project.

Manzoor, aged 36, working as procurement officer secured top position among 81,000 employees hailing from four different continents. His work has been recognized by the worldâ€™s largest dredging company. The CCCC is Chinaâ€™s largest port design and construction company which is also involved in development of Gwadar master plan.

Talking to The News, Abrar said, â€œIf you work hard you will be noticed, picked up and you will be awarded; this is the basic formula for success. I am living in Saudi Arabia for more than 12 years and I want to make my country proud, thatâ€™s why I am working very hardâ€.

â€œSince the start of CPEC, I was thinking about going back to my country because now there are increased opportunities, good infrastructure and power shortage has almost been controlled,â€ he added.