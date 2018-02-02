Fri February 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 2, 2018

ECP issues Senate election schedule

ISLAMABAD: The polling for the Senate election would be held on March 03, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday.

The nomination papers would be submitted from Feb 04 to Feb 06, however the scrutiny of the papers would be held on Feb 09.

The final list of the candidates would be released on Feb 15 and those wanted to withdraw can do so till Feb 16.

Since the Elections Act, 2017, could not be extended to the Federal Capital and the Tribal Areas, therefore, the schedule for these regions could not be issued today.

Talking to media, Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad Thursday said Senate elections would be held as per schedule and training of polling staff had already been completed by the ECP. He pointed out that the commission had written to the government on January 2 for extension of the act to Islamabad and Fata.

The secretary said that printing of Senate elections material had been started while the ECP was working to finalise all necessary arrangements for holding of elections.

The tenure of 52 senators from four provinces, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Islamabad is going to expire on March 11 after completion of their six-year term in the upper house of parliament.

