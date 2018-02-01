Bilawal says will take advantage of differences at ‘Takht-e-Lahore’ in Senate elections

KARACHI: Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has dismissed speculations that party leader and member National Assembly Faryal Talpur was contesting Senate elections in March and termed it perfect example of fake news.



In an interview with senior anchor Hamid Mir in Geo News programme, â€œCapital Talkâ€™, Bilawal said â€œFake news are the biggest challenge of 21st century and we will have to control it.â€ â€œPPP has always remained victim of such fake news.â€



Bilawal said MNA Faryal Talpur was not contesting Senate elections instead we were deliberating for her elections on provincial assembly seat, adding that party will made the final decision in this regard.

To a question, Bilawal said PPP will take advantage of differences at â€˜Takht-e-Lahoreâ€™ in the upcoming Senate Elections and his party will make efforts to get its candidates elected from across the country.

Bilawal categorically dismissed allegations of hours-trading in Balochistan, saying how a party could be involved in such practice when it had not a single MPA in provincial assembly. "Nawaz Sharif used Balochistan for his advertisement only."

To a question about supporting former SSP Malir Rao Anwar in Sindh, Bilawal said, â€œPPP does not support any person.â€

"PPP does not support any individual Police Officer and before that encounter I had cleared my stance on extrajudicial killings. We need to stop these encounters."Â



Replying to a question about implementation on National Action Plan, PPP Chairman said Sindh government effectively implemented it as compared to rest of the provinces.

Regarding assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal said, â€œI believe Pervez Musharraf murderer of my mother.â€