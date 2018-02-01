SC issues contempt of court notice to State Minister Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court has issued contempt of court notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and State Minister for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry.



The apex court has set February 06 for hearing contempt of court case against Talal Chaudhry.

Sources said Registrar Supreme Court had given reference of various speeches of Talal Chaudhry in which judiciary was allegedly insulted.

According to the SC notification, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar ordered to issue contempt of court notice to Talal following registrar notice.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Pakistan awarded one-month jail term to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Nihal Hashmi for threatening the apex court judges in his speech.

According to Geo News, a three judge bench gave the split judgment (2:1) against the Senator.

The court also imposed a fine of rupees 50,000 on Hashmi who has been facing the contempt of court proceedings over his speech.

Police are said to have taken Hashmi into custody.