Thu February 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC issues contempt of court notice to State Minister Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court has issued contempt of court notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and State Minister for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry.

The apex court has set February 06 for hearing contempt of court case against Talal Chaudhry.

Sources said Registrar Supreme Court had given reference of various speeches of Talal Chaudhry in which judiciary was allegedly insulted.

According to the SC notification, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar ordered to issue contempt of court notice to Talal following registrar notice.

PMLN Senator Nihal Hashmi sentenced to 1 month jail in contempt case

ISLAMABAD:  The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday awarded one-month jail term to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator  Nihal Hashmi for threatening the apex court judges in his...

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Pakistan awarded one-month jail term to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Nihal Hashmi for threatening the apex court judges in his speech.

According to Geo News, a three judge bench gave the split judgment (2:1) against the Senator.

The court also imposed a fine of rupees 50,000 on Hashmi who has been facing the contempt of court proceedings over his speech.

Police are said to have taken Hashmi into custody.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Bilawal says will take advantage of differences at ‘Takht-e-Lahore’ in Senate elections

Bilawal says will take advantage of differences at ‘Takht-e-Lahore’ in Senate elections
Bilawal condemns POL price hike, accuses PML-N of spreading poverty

Bilawal condemns POL price hike, accuses PML-N of spreading poverty
Naqeebullah’s family dismisses reports of settlement under ‘diyat’ law

Naqeebullah’s family dismisses reports of settlement under ‘diyat’ law
Imran says petitioning SC for early hearing of case against Khawaja Asif

Imran says petitioning SC for early hearing of case against Khawaja Asif
Load More load more