Naqeebullah murder case being settled under ‘diyat’ law: sources

KARACHI: The case of extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah took an ugly turn Thursday when sources revealed that the matter is very closed to be settled down between the victim family and former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, under â€˜diyatâ€™.



Sources told Geo News that the issue of extrajudicial killing of Waziristan men in a fake encounter early last month, is reportedly being negotiated by the relevant quarters.

Rao Anwar, the prime accuse in the case, last week tried to flee abroad from Islamabad airport. Since then he is in hiding and the police is raiding his houses to arrest him.

The Supreme Court today gave 10-days deadline to the Sindh IG AD Khawaja to arrest the run-away officer.

The controversial blood money laws that allow murderers to escape punishment if they are forgiven by their victim's heirs are under the scanner since the famous Raymond Davis case and recent Shahzeb murder case, which were decided under these laws.

