Thu February 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sindh minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, wife found shot dead in Karachi home

KARACHI:  Sindh Minister for  Planning and  Development Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and his wife Fareeha Razzaq were found dead inside their  residence in Defence area of the city on Thursday , family spokesman said. 

Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani- File photo

"The couple was found dead in their room," said the spokesman without elaborating on the cause of death. 

Sindh  Chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and some Pakistan People's Party lawmakers  were present at the residence of Bijarani.

A spokesman for the Chief Minister House also  confirmed that the bodies were identified as  Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and his wife Fareeha Razzaq Haroon.

Fareeha Razzaq Haroon. File photo

The family  sources said  bodies were found with bullet marks. 

Citing family sources, Geo TV  reported that  bodies were  recovered after breaking down  door of their room.

However, SP Clifton told Geo TV they have received information through 15 Help Line that two bodies have been found at a house but they could not immediately confirm the media reports about the identities of the deceased .

Some PPP leaders approached by Geo TV also confirmed the reports about the bodies found at a home in DHA.

Raja Umer Khattab, in-charge Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has said the bodies were recovered from the study room of the house adjacent to the bedroom.

The bodies have been shifted to hospital for  autopsy. 

Police have taken five people including his Bijarani's driver, his wife and two police officials deployed for security of the minister.

Pakistan People's Party has suspended all political activities and announced  three-day mourning  on the mysterious death of  Bijarani and  his wife  Fareeha.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Bilawal says will take advantage of differences at ‘Takht-e-Lahore’ in Senate elections

Bilawal says will take advantage of differences at ‘Takht-e-Lahore’ in Senate elections
Bilawal condemns POL price hike, accuses PML-N of spreading poverty

Bilawal condemns POL price hike, accuses PML-N of spreading poverty
SC issues contempt of court notice to State Minister Talal Chaudhry

SC issues contempt of court notice to State Minister Talal Chaudhry
Naqeebullah’s family dismisses reports of settlement under ‘diyat’ law

Naqeebullah’s family dismisses reports of settlement under ‘diyat’ law
Load More load more