Sindh minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, wife found shot dead in Karachi home

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Planning and Development Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and his wife Fareeha Razzaq were found dead inside their residence in Defence area of the city on Thursday , family spokesman said.Â



"The couple was found dead in their room," said the spokesman without elaborating on the cause of death.Â

Sindh Chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and some Pakistan People's Party lawmakers were present at the residence of Bijarani.

A spokesman for the Chief Minister House also confirmed that the bodies were identified as Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and his wife Fareeha Razzaq Haroon.

The family sources said bodies were found with bullet marks.Â



Citing family sources, Geo TV reported that bodies were recovered after breaking down door of their room.

However, SP Clifton told Geo TV they have received information through 15 Help Line that two bodies have been found at a house but they could not immediately confirm the media reports about the identities of the deceased .



Some PPP leaders approached by Geo TV also confirmed the reports about the bodies found at a home in DHA.

Raja Umer Khattab, in-charge Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has said the bodies were recovered from the study room of the house adjacent to the bedroom.

The bodies have been shifted to hospital for autopsy.Â

Police have taken five people including his Bijarani's driver, his wife and two police officials deployed for security of the minister.

Pakistan People's Party has suspended all political activities and announced three-day mourning on the mysterious death of Bijarani and his wife Fareeha.