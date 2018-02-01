Sindh minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, wife found shot dead in Karachi home

KARACHI:Â Sindh Minister forÂ Planning andÂ Development Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and his wife Fareeha Razzaq were found dead inside theirÂ residence in Defence area of the city on Thursday , family spokesman said.Â



"The couple was found dead in their room," said the spokesman without elaborating on the cause of death.Â

SindhÂ Chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and some Pakistan People's Party lawmakersÂ were present at the residence of Bijarani.

A spokesman for the Chief Minister House alsoÂ confirmed that the bodies were identified asÂ Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and his wife Fareeha Razzaq Haroon.

The familyÂ sources saidÂ bodies were found with bullet marks.Â



Citing family sources, Geo TVÂ reported thatÂ bodies wereÂ recovered after breaking downÂ door of their room.

However, SP Clifton told Geo TV they have received information through 15 Help Line that two bodies have been found at a house but they could not immediately confirm the media reports about the identities of the deceased .



Some PPP leaders approached by Geo TV also confirmed the reports about the bodies found at a home in DHA.

Raja Umer Khattab, in-charge Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has said the bodies were recovered from the study room of the house adjacent to the bedroom.

The bodies have been shifted to hospital forÂ autopsy.Â

Police have taken five people including his Bijarani's driver, his wife and two police officials deployed for security of the minister.

Pakistan People's Party has suspended all political activities and announcedÂ three-day mourningÂ on the mysterious death ofÂ Bijarani andÂ his wifeÂ Fareeha.





