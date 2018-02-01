Thu February 01, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 1, 2018

Share

Nawaz Sharif arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in Karachi on a two-day visit.

A large number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers were  present at the Jinnah International Airport to receive their leader.

During his visit to the metropolis, he is expected to meet people from different walks of life and discuss party matters ahead of general election.

According to Geo TV, the ousted prime minister would also chair a meeting of the PMLN.

Shortly after arriving in Karachi,  Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique took to Twitter and criticized the Pakistan Peoples' Party leader Asif Ali Zardari for what he said piles of trash littering Shahra-e-Faisal.

"Your government has ruined the city of Quaid. Instead of taking care of it, your have left it to the mercy  of professional criminals.   

In This Story

