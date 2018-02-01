Thu February 01, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 1, 2018

Dr Tahirul Qadri leaves for London


LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri  left for London from Lahore airport  in wee hours of Thursday.

PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri would also visit other European countries to   deliver lectures at different universities.  

After concluding his European trip PAT chief will move  to  Canada for medical checkup. 

It is learnt that Qadri will also visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, while  he will return Pakistan on February 21  after 20 days of his international tour.

It is pertinent to note that Dr Tahirul Qadri had arrived in Pakistan on November 28, 2017 and launched drive to get justice for the victims of Model Town incident.

