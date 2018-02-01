Dr Tahirul Qadri leaves for London

It is pertinent to note that Dr Tahirul Qadri had arrived in Pakistan on November 28, 2017 and launched drive to get justice for the victims of Model Town incident.

It is learnt that Qadri will also visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, whileÂ he will return Pakistan on February 21Â after 20 days of his international tour.

After concluding his European trip PAT chief will moveÂ toÂ Canada for medical checkup.Â

PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri would also visit other European countries toÂ Â deliver lectures at different universities.Â Â

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chairman Dr Tahirul QadriÂ left for London from Lahore airportÂ in wee hours of Thursday.





LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri left for London from Lahore airport in wee hours of Thursday.

PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri would also visit other European countries to deliver lectures at different universities.

After concluding his European trip PAT chief will move to Canada for medical checkup.

It is learnt that Qadri will also visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, while he will return Pakistan on February 21 after 20 days of his international tour.

It is pertinent to note that Dr Tahirul Qadri had arrived in Pakistan on November 28, 2017 and launched drive to get justice for the victims of Model Town incident.