CJP takes suo moto notice of death of maid in house of KP minister's brother

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo moto notice of the death of 12-year-old housemaid at the residence of the brother of a provincial minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



The Chief Justice has ordered Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit report in this regard within three days.

Misbah, daughter of Kamran who used to work at the house owned by the brother of a provincial minister, died on January 25. The parents of Misbah were informed by other family members as well as her elder sister who used to work in the same house.

Some reports on the social media, however, raised suspicion that the death was not natural and demanded an inquiry into the incident.

This is the third death in the province in which the Chief Justice has taken suo moto notice. Earlier, the CJP had taken the notice of four-year-old Aasma from Mardan and the brutal murder of Asma Rani â€“ a medical college student â€“ in Kohat.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that the failure to catch the culprit involved in the rape and murder of four-year-old Asma from Mardan was a clear sign of incompetency of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Chief Justice Saqib observed that he heard a lot about the efficiency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police; however, the failure to arrest the culprit was a clear sign of incompetency. He also asked why the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP did not appear before the court.