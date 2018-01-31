FIA confirms presence of child pornography group in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Director Cyber Crimes of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) captain (retired) Mohammad Shoaib has confirmed that there is a group involved in child pornography in the country and four cases have been registered against it.

Talking with Geo News, Captain ( retd) Mohammad Shoaib claimed that the FIA has evidences of the child pornography cases and it has arrested persons involved in all these four registered cases.

Director Cyber Crimes FIA further said that besides these cases the FIA has four other enquiries against the registered child pornography cases.

Revealing the presence of the group involved in child pornography, he said that in Pakistan there are members of the child pornography groups working at international level.

Shoaib informed that these groups include various persons belonging to middle and upper middle classes in Pakistan and they include educated people proficient with English language.

He added that bank accounts of these people associated with such groups are being checked.