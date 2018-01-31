Wed January 31, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 31, 2018

People won’t allow ‘Sharif dictatorship’ anymore, says Imran Khan

ATC summons Imran Khan on Feb 15, 26

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on February 15 and 26 in SSP Asmatullah Junejo torture case and case pertaining to attack on PTV and the parliament respectively during sit-in in 2014.

The summons were issued by ATC Judge, Shahrukh Arjmand here Wednesday.

Police on Tuesday had submitted interim challan in the court in the cases against the accused. The charge sheet named PTI chief Imran Khan as a suspect and included a list of 14 witnesses against the party chief.

A CCTV footage of the attack on the SSP was also included in the charge sheet

The ATC has issued summons at Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence address. 

