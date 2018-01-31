Wed January 31, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 31, 2018

High-level Afghan delegation arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation from Afghanistan comprising Interior Minister Wais Barmak and National Directorate of Security (NDS) chief Masoom Stanekzai arrived in Pakistan for a high-level meeting with the authorities aimed at establishing peace between the two countries.

The talks are scheduled to start today, said Dr Muhammad Faisal, spokesperson of Foreign Office.

The Afghan government had previously expressed desire of mutual collaboration and had laid down request of sending a delegation to Pakistan for discussions about cooperation amongst the two neighbors.

The delegation is coming with a special message from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the spokesman added.

