Wed January 31, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 31, 2018

One dead, nine injured as 6.1-magnitude quake hits Pakistan

KARACHI: At least one person died and several others were injured in Lasbela city of Balochistan as earthquake hit many cities of Pakistan and other countries in the region on Wednesday.

Quakes were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Chilas, Chitral and other cities.

Panic gripped among the citizens as people were seen running out to open areas after the quake.

The quake, which was also felt in Afghanistan and India, struck 270 km (167 miles) northeast of Kabul in the Hindu Kush mountains, at a deep 180 km, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

