Wed January 31, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 31, 2018

FC nab 10 suspects, recover huge cache of weapons

RAWALPINDI:  Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on Tuesday arrested 10 suspects during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in different parts of the province, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the Army’s media wing, intelligence-based operations conducted in Dera Murad Jamali and Dera Bugti areas to apprehend the terrorists planing sabotage activities in  Balochistan. 

During the operation, the forces nabbed 10 suspects and recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition including explosives, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), anti-personnel mines, hand grenades, accessories of different weapons, said ISPR.

Earlier, FC Balochistan has cleared cracker explosion site on railway track near Mangoli Railway Station, Dera Murad Jamali, the injured individual has been evacuated to civil hospital.

All passengers of Bolan Express have been shifted from incident site under FC security, ISPR said.

