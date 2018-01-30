Pakistan, India extend rail link accord for three years

ISLAMABAD: The government has agreed to extend the agreement of the rail link with India for another three years, foreign office said Tuesday.



The statement issued here by the ministry of foreign affairs, says â€œThe Government of Pakistan has agreed to extend the agreement of the rail link between Munabao (India)- Khokhrapar (Pakistan) for another three years.â€

Extension in the agreement is effective from 1st February, 2018 till 31st January, 2021.

The Agreement was signed in 2006.

The rail link facilitates people-people to contacts which Pakistan believes are essential for improving relations between both the countries.Â