Project launched to empower landless farmers in Sindh

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) with the financial assistance of the European Union (EU) will work to improve land tenancy for the landless farmers or haris under the project â€˜Improved Land Tenancy in Sindh Province (ILTS)â€™.



Haris or landless farmers in Sindh usually have access to land as tenants through verbal agreements between them and the landlords. These farmers often end-up as vulnerable â€œbondedâ€ workers.

This project was launched at a ceremony in Karachi where Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Shah was the chief guest.

Four million Euros will be spent over the next four years to benefit 12,600 households in eight districts of Sindh including Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana, Matiari, Mirpur Khas, Tando Allah yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Sujawal.

About 4,800 informal tenancy agreements between haris and landlords and 504 Farmer Field Schools and Women Open Schools will be conducted to contribute to improving livelihoods and reducing poverty along with ensuring better use of natural resources in the targeted areas.

The guest of honor at the ceremony was Mr Hazar Khan Bijarani, the honourable minister for Planning and Development Board, Government of Sindh.

This project will be instrumental in introduction of governance arrangements leading towards secure tenancy within the framework of the existing legal and institutional framework. It will also help develop capacity of local institutions working to improve life in rural Sindh.

H.E. Jean-FranÃ§ois Cautain, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan and Ms MinÃ Dowlatchahi, FAO Representative in Pakistan also spoke on the occasion.