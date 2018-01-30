Offshore companies: NAB records statement of Moonis Elahi

LAHORE: Moonis Elahi, son of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, on Tuesday recorded his statement before the National Accountability Bureau in an inquiry related to offshore comapanies.

According to Geo TV, the NAB has decided to summon all those people who have set up offshore companies.

Elahi was asked to bring all the documents related to his offshore company.

Geo News correspondent said Elahi was qustioned for a hour before he was allowed to leave the office of NAB in Lahore.

Talking to media after recording his statement, he said he would appear before the institutions whenever he is summoned because he has nothing to hide.