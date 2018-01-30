Rangers personnel killed in bid to resist robbery, murderers nabbed





KARACHI: Security forcesÂ Â have arrested the two suspected murderers ofÂ Rangers personnel who was killed in a bid to resist a robbery in Karachi's Landhi area late on Monday, Geo News reported.

As per details, two security personnel, a Rangers man and a cop, sustained bullet wounds during a bid to resist a robbery when two robbersÂ interceptedÂ them near 89-Landhi and opened fire when they resisted, both of them were immediately rushed to nearby medical facility, however Rangers personnel succumbed to his injuries as arrival in hospital.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have apprehended both the robbers,Imran and Shabbir.

Taking the notice of Rangers personnel killing, the home minister Anwar Siyal had ordered the DIG East to conduct inquiry over the incident immediately.