Commander of Qatar Emiri Air Force visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Major General (Pilot) Mubarak Mohammed Al-Kumait Al-Khayarin, Commander of Qatar Emiri Air Force visited Air Headquarters Islamabad on Monday.



On his arrival at Air Headquarters, heÂ was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, according toÂ a statement.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the Guard of Honour.

Â Later on, he called on the Air Chief in his office.

Â Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.Â

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force lauded PAFâ€™s role in fighting the war against terrorism.Â

He also appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel and expressed his desire to learn from its experiences.Â

Air Chief said that both Pakistan and Qatar enjoy cordial and brotherly relations.

Â The Air Chief offered support and cooperation in the field of aviation and military training to Qatar Emiri Air Force.

The Qatar Emiri Air Force delegation is on a three days visit to Pakistan Air Force. The delegation will visit various PAF bases and installations.Â Â