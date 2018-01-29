Mon January 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 29, 2018

Girl killed for refusing marriage proposal


KOHAT: A medical student Aasma Rani  has been  killed by a man  after she rejected his marriage proposal in Kohat.

According to police, Mujahidullah Afridi shot dead Aasma Rani, a third-year MBBS student, for refusing to marry him. The accused shot her thrice on Saturday after she stepped out of a rickshaw with her sister-in-law. Soon after the incident,  the girl was rushed to the medical facility where she succumbed to her wounds on Sunday evening.

The deceased’s family has informed the police that Mujahidullah wanted to marry Aasma and had issued threats in the past too after she rejected, adding that Asma was a student of a medical college in Abbottabad, and had come to Kohat during session break when the incident happened.

Police were carrying out raids to nab the suspect after registering a case against Mujahid Afridi under Section 324 and 302 of Pakistan Penal Code.


