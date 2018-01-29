Girl killed for refusing marriage proposal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: A medical student Aasma RaniÂ has beenÂ killed by a manÂ after she rejected his marriage proposal in Kohat.
According to police, Mujahidullah Afridi shot dead Aasma Rani, a third-year MBBS student, for refusing to marry him. The accused shot her thrice on Saturday after she stepped out of a rickshaw with her sister-in-law. Soon after the incident,Â the girl was rushed to the medical facility where she succumbed to her wounds on Sunday evening.
The deceasedâ€™s family has informed the police that Mujahidullah wanted to marry Aasma and had issued threats in the past too after she rejected, adding that Asma was a student of a medical college in Abbottabad, and had come to Kohat during session break when the incident happened.
Police were carrying out raids to nab the suspect after registering a case against Mujahid Afridi under Section 324 and 302 of Pakistan Penal Code.
