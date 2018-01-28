Zainab case: SC forms JIT to probe TV anchor's claims

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has formed aÂ Joint Investigation Team to probe the claims ofÂ Shahid Masood, host of aÂ TV talk show, regardingÂ Imran Ali, the prime suspect in Zainab case.

The chief justice is hearing theÂ suo motu case ofÂ rape and murder of Zainab at the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court.



He said the JIT headed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director GeneralÂ Bashir Memon wouldÂ look into the claimsÂ made by theÂ anchor.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on January 25 heard the case with particular reference to "revelations" made byÂ Masood in his TV show.Â Â



The anchorperson of private TV channel appeared before the court and got into heated argument with the chief justice when asked to corroborate his claims through evidence .



The chief justice warned the MasoodÂ that he would put his name on the Exit Control List when heÂ the anchor avoided giving answers andÂ sought permission to leave the courtroom.

During the hearing the court also bannedÂ Â Muhammad Amir, father of Zainab, and his lawyer from issuing statements to the media and asked them to cooperate with the police.











