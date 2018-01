Zainab case: SC forms JIT to probe TV anchor's claims

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has formed a Joint Investigation Team to probe the claims of Shahid Masood, host of a TV talk show, regarding Imran Ali, the prime suspect in Zainab case.

The chief justice is hearing the suo motu case of rape and murder of Zainab at the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court.



He said the JIT headed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon would look into the claims made by the anchor.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on January 25 heard the case with particular reference to "revelations" made by Masood in his TV show. Â



The anchorperson of private TV channel appeared before the court and got into heated argument with the chief justice when asked to corroborate his claims through evidence .



The chief justice warned the Masood that he would put his name on the Exit Control List when he the anchor avoided giving answers and sought permission to leave the courtroom.

During the hearing the court also banned  Muhammad Amir, father of Zainab, and his lawyer from issuing statements to the media and asked them to cooperate with the police.