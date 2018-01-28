Sun January 28, 2018
Web Desk
January 28, 2018

Zainab case: SC forms JIT to probe TV anchor's claims

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has formed a  Joint Investigation Team to probe the claims of  Shahid Masood, host of a  TV talk show, regarding  Imran Ali, the prime suspect in Zainab case.

The chief justice is hearing the  suo motu case of  rape and murder of Zainab at the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court.

He said the JIT headed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General  Bashir Memon would  look into the claims  made by the  anchor.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on January 25 heard the case with particular reference to "revelations" made by  Masood in his TV show.  

The anchorperson of private TV channel appeared before the court and got into heated argument with the chief justice when asked to corroborate his claims through evidence .

Muhammad Amin Ansari whose daughter Zainab was raped and murdered earlier this month.--File photo

The chief justice warned the Masood  that he would put his name on the Exit Control List when he  the anchor avoided giving answers and  sought permission to leave the courtroom.

A three-judge bench headed by the chief justice is hearing the case at the Lahore Registry of  the apex court.

During the hearing the court also banned   Muhammad Amir, father of Zainab, and his lawyer from issuing statements to the media and asked them to cooperate with the police.




