Pakistani peacekeeper martyred in DR Congo

Kinshasa: A Pakistani UN peacekeeper was martyred by "members of an armed group" in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, a United Nations spokesman said.



UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "condemns the killing of a peacekeeper from Pakistan... following an ambush" in the troubled eastern province of South Kivu, a UN spokesman said.

He reaffirmed the UNÂ´s willingness to continue to address the countryÂ´s security challenges, despite tensions with the government.

MONUSCO, the largest of the UN missions, has been present in the country since 1999.

Sprawling, mineral-rich but mired in poverty, DR Congo is in the grip of overlapping political and ethnic crises, and much of the countryÂ´s east is in the hands of rival militia groups competing over resources.