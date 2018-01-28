Pakistani peacekeeper martyred in DR Congo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kinshasa: A Pakistani UN peacekeeper was martyred by "members of an armed group" in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, a United Nations spokesman said.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "condemns the killing of a peacekeeper from Pakistan... following an ambush" in the troubled eastern province of South Kivu, a UN spokesman said.
He reaffirmed the UNÂ´s willingness to continue to address the countryÂ´s security challenges, despite tensions with the government.
MONUSCO, the largest of the UN missions, has been present in the country since 1999.
Sprawling, mineral-rich but mired in poverty, DR Congo is in the grip of overlapping political and ethnic crises, and much of the countryÂ´s east is in the hands of rival militia groups competing over resources.
