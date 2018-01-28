Sun January 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

AFP
January 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistani peacekeeper martyred in DR Congo

Kinshasa: A Pakistani UN peacekeeper was martyred by "members of an armed group" in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, a United Nations spokesman said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "condemns the killing of a peacekeeper from Pakistan... following an ambush" in the troubled eastern province of South Kivu, a UN spokesman said.

He reaffirmed the UN´s willingness to continue to address the country´s security challenges, despite tensions with the government.

MONUSCO, the largest of the UN missions, has been present in the country since 1999.

Sprawling, mineral-rich but mired in poverty, DR Congo is in the grip of overlapping political and ethnic crises, and much of the country´s east is in the hands of rival militia groups competing over resources.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Zainab case: SC forms JIT to probe TV anchor's claims

Zainab case: SC forms JIT to probe TV anchor's claims

Three people gunned down in Charsadda

Three people gunned down in Charsadda

Rescue team finds French climber on Pakistan's Nanga Parbat

Rescue team finds French climber on Pakistan's Nanga Parbat
Pakistani expatriates are playing vital role in improving national economy: OPF

Pakistani expatriates are playing vital role in improving national economy: OPF

Load More load more