Sindh and Punjab's police forces are involved in extrajudicial killings: Imran Khan

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan claimed that the provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had brought down the crime rate of the province by freeing the police from any political interference.

Talking with media here at the Jinnah International Airport on Saturday, he lashed out at Sindh Police as he discussed 'rampant extrajudicial killings' in the province.

"Karachi's biggest problem is its police," Imran said, praising the police department of KP.

"Aasma's father did not ask the army chief for justice because he trusts the KP police," Imran said while addressing the media.

The PTI chairman, lashing out at the Sindh and Punjab's police forces, alleged that the law enforcement force in both provinces was involved in extrajudicial killings.

He said that deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be sentenced for money laundering next month.

"The only difference between Nawaz and Zardari is their modus operandi," he said.

Imran further said that he cannot commit the crime of standing united with Asif Zardari, alleging that he is a 'certified criminalâ€™.