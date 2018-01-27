Sat January 27, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 27, 2018

We’ll provide affordable justice to people: Nawaz Sharif

JARANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League – N (PML-N) president and deposed prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has said the PML-N government would provide affordable justice and honourable jobs to people of the country.

He was addressing along with his daughter and party worker Maryam Nawaz at a mammoth public gathering here on Saturday.

The deposed prime minister asked the people that who had expelled him from the premiership, adding that nobody had an authority to throw him out except the public and no one could affect his relationship with the public.

He said that the people had given his party the power and they would give the vote again to the party in the coming elections."The public's decision will be the final."

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz addressed this huge rally and said that the large attendance of people has proved that the people are with Nawaz Sharif and his party.

She asked the people to stand up against the injustices in the country.

Maryam said that "We will continue to fight the battle for the rights of people," she said.

