Sat January 27, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 27, 2018

Noose tightens around Rao Anwar as cellular data confirms his presence in encounter

KARACHI: Sindh police's investigative noose is tightening around the "encounter specialist" Rao Anwar as the panel tasked with probing the alleged extra judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood continues  to dig into  the  the  incident that sparked outrage across the country.

Citing a report , Geo TV on Saturday reported that  Rao Anwar was present  when  Naqeebullah Mehsood was allegedly killed in a police encounter ,  Geo TV reported on Saturday. 

The TV channel reported that the presence of the officer on the crime scene has been established   through a technical analysis of Cellular Detail Records (CDRs) of the cell numbers in use of Rao Anwar and his comrades.

An inquiry panel comprising  Counter-Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, submitted to the Supreme Court a report on Friday, which stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a 'fake encounter' with the police. 

SHO Amanullah Marawat, SHO Shoib, ASI Khair Muhammad, SI Muhammad Anar, ASI Gada Hussain,  HC Faisal Mehmood, HC Mohsin Abbass and PC Raja Shamim were accompanying the officer during  the "encounter" that killed Naqeebullah Mehsood.

Earlier, a court sent  six policemen involved in the encounter on seven-day physical remand.

The  Supreme Court of Pakistan during the hearing of the suo motu case of Naqeebullah Mehsood  ordered the IG  Sindh Police AD Khowaja to arrest Rao Anwar within three days. 



