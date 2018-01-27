Pakistan, Indonesia sign MoUs for bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Indonesia on Saturday signed four MOUs for cooperation inÂ energy, trade, training and education sectors, according to Radio Pakistan.

The MoUs were related to import of LNG and POL products from Indonesia, additional protocol on Preferential Trade Agreement for twenty new tariff lines and trade facilitation.

The 4th MOU was signed between foreign service academy and centre for training and education of Indonesia in the field of training.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo also witnessed the signing ceremony.



APP adds:



Indonesian President Joko WidodoÂ on Saturday was accorded a very warm welcome upon his arrival, as Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi received him at the PM House.

National anthems of both countries were played.

The President of Indonesia was presented a guard of honour by the smartly turned out contingent of the three services.

Later, a three-ship formation of JF-17 Thunder led by Wing Commander Kashif Kamal , flying at an altitude of 500 feet, presented salute to the visiting dignitary with marvelous display of flypast, emitting sound and smoke.

The Indonesian president was also introduced to federal ministers including Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Jam Kamal Khan, advisor on finance Miftah Ismail, foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua and others present during the ceremony.