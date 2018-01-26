Fri January 26, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 26, 2018

Intezar murder case: JIT holds its first session in probing police killing

KARACHI: The joint investigation team (JIT) formed on Thursday to probe into the police killing of 19-year-old Intezar Ahmed held its first session today.

SSP Muqaddas Haider, witness Madiha Kiyani, and Intezar’s father Ishtiaq Ahmed alongside his counsel, appeared before the JIT headed by SSP CTD Intelligence Pervaiz Chandio, to record their statements on Friday.

The JIT comprises representatives from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Pakistan Rangers, Special Branch and Karachi Police.

The ten-minute CCTV footage, present at IG CTD’s office, showed that Intezar had obeyed to instruction when the police official had signalized Intezar to stop the car, but attempted with a second chase after they had allowed him to go.

The Investigation authorities informed that after the car had stopped, Madiha Kiyani fled away from the site screaming and escaped in a rickshaw, Geo News was told.

The clip records that an official, identified as Bilal, opened fire at Intezar’s vehicle during the second chase. In an attempt to escape, Intezar lost control of the car and it mounted a pavement. As the car came down, it fell into a pothole on the other side of the road, as recorded of January 13.

About 20 seconds after the firing, the police officers escaped from the incident.

The duration during which the firing lasted has been noted to be 1.5 minutes.

