Naqeebullah killed in fake encounter, says Sindh police report

KARACHI: The Sindh Police have submitted its investigation report on the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood in a police encounter to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to Geo TV, the report levellled serious allegations against SSP Rao Anwar who allegedly led the encounter in which the youngster from the countryâ€™s tribal region was killed in Karachi after being picked up by police.

Citing the report, the TV channel reported that theÂ police committee probing the alleged murder found no evidence of an â€œencounterâ€ during its visit to the scene of the reported shootout between the police and the suspect.

The committee, according to the report, also visited a prison to meet Qari Ehsan, a militant, in order to verify Rao Anwarâ€™s claim that Mehsood was a member of a banned outfit.

Geo TV correspondent said the report submitted to apex court stated that Ehsan failed to identify Mehsood as a militant saying he was not the Naqeebullah Mehsood police was seeking.

The committee is also said to have interviewed the two menÂ who were picked up by police along with Naqeebullah Mehsood on January 3.

The report said the police released the two men after taking bribe.

The killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood sparked protests in different parts of the country after pictures of the slain were widely circulated on social media.

Â People have called for action against former Malir SSP Rao for the â€œextra judicial killingâ€.

Mehsood was an aspiringÂ model and had thousands of followers on his facebook page.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had takenÂ suo motu notice of the killing and sought a report from police.