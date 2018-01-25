Thu January 25, 2018
January 25, 2018

Foreign services delegation briefed on security in KP/FATA at Corps Headquarters Peshawar

Rawalpindi: A 24-member delegation of Foreign Services Attaches/Advisers visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Thursday where they were given detailed briefing on prevailing security environment in KP/FATA.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, participants of the delegation were informed about the contribution of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and bringing normalcy in the area.

Delegation was also briefed about uplift and development activities undertaken by Pakistan Army in the entire FATA.

They were also informed that these unprecedented development works have brought a positive change in the living standard of tribesmen. TDPs Return, FATA Reforms and Pak Afghan border management System/fencing was also highlighted during the briefing.

During a day-long visit, the delegation also visited forward areas of Khyber Agency where they were briefed about the achievements of operation Khyber-4 and ongoing fencing along Pak-Afghan border.

