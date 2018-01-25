Thu January 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 25, 2018

Share

Pakistan rejects US claim of targeting militant hideout in Kurram drone attack

Pakistan rejects US claim of targeting militant hideout in Kurram drone attack
Read More

Pakistan condemns drone strike in Kurram Agency

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday condemned drone strike in Kurram Agency carried out by the...

Read More
Advertisement

Pak Army says drone strike targeted individual morphed into Afghan Refugees

RAWALPINDI: The drone strike on January 24 in Spintal, Hangu district was on individual target who had morphed into Afghan refugees and not any organized terrorists sanctuary which have been eliminated.

Out of total 54 Afghan Refugees/complexes in Pakistan, 43 are in KP with overlap in FATA (complexes in Hangu including where drone struck on 24 Jan 18, shown on map).

This validates Pakistan’s stance that left over terrorists easily morph into Afghan refugees camps/complexes. Thus their early and dignified return to Afghanistan is essential.

Pakistan’s brotherly hospitality to peaceful Afghan refugees must not be exploited by the terrorists.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Office maintained that the drone attack in Kurram Agency targeted an Afghan refugee camp in tribal area after a US statement said that the drone strike hit militant hideout.

The drone strike, which took place well inside Pakistani territory on Wednesday, killed two people .

US Embassy in a statement earlier today stated that Pakistan´s claim that the drone strike hit a refugee camp is "false".

The Foreign Office spokesman condemned the "unilateral action" late Wednesday, saying it had targeted an Afghan refugee camp, but made no mention of casualties.

"The claim in (a foreign ministry) statement yesterday that US forces struck an Afghan refugee camp in Kurram Agency yesterday is false," a spokesman for the US embassy in Islamabad said.

The FO spokesman said there are two refugee camps in the area, and that the drone hit one of them.

"Pakistan condemned the drone strike in Kurram Agency carried out by the Resolute Support Mission (RSM) yesterday, which targeted an Afghan refugee camp," the spokesman said.

Pakistan rejects US claim of targeting militant hideout in Kurram drone attack

Pakistan´s foreign ministry condemned the

"Pakistan has also been stressing the need of early repatriation of Afghan refugees, as their presence in Pakistan helps Afghan terrorists to melt and morph among them."

Nearly 1.4 million Afghan refugees remain in Pakistan, according to UNHCR figures. Unofficial estimates suggest a further 700,000 undocumented refugees could be in the country.

After Washington froze aid to Pakistan worth almost $2 billion this month, Islamabad set a deadline of January 31 for all the refugees to return to Afghanistan. Such deadlines have been repeatedly extended in the past.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

AD Khowaja rejects Rao Anwar’s allegations of ‘extrajudicial killings’

AD Khowaja rejects Rao Anwar’s allegations of ‘extrajudicial killings’
Foreign services delegation briefed on security in KP/FATA at Corps Headquarters Peshawar

Foreign services delegation briefed on security in KP/FATA at Corps Headquarters Peshawar
Rao Anwar says he followed ‘encounter policy’ of Sindh Police Chief AD Khowaja

Rao Anwar says he followed ‘encounter policy’ of Sindh Police Chief AD Khowaja
Zainab case to be decided within seven days

Zainab case to be decided within seven days
Load More load more