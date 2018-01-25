200 separatists surrender in Balochistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: As many as 200 militants on Thursday surrendered to the authoritiesÂ as part of political reconciliation in Balochistan.
The militantsÂ surrendered at a ceremony where Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was the chief guest.Â Â
Commander Southern Command Lt. GenÂ Asim Bajwa and other top military and civil leaders were also present on the occasion .
According to Geo TV, 800 militants belonging to different banned outfits have so far surrendered in theÂ province during the last few years.
Balochistan has been witnessing a low level insurgency by some ethnic Baloch separatists.
