200 separatists surrender in Balochistan

QUETTA: As many as 200 militants on Thursday surrendered to the authoritiesÂ as part of political reconciliation in Balochistan.

The militantsÂ surrendered at a ceremony where Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was the chief guest.Â Â

Commander Southern Command Lt. GenÂ Asim Bajwa and other top military and civil leaders were also present on the occasion .

According to Geo TV, 800 militants belonging to different banned outfits have so far surrendered in theÂ province during the last few years.

Balochistan has been witnessing a low level insurgency by some ethnic Baloch separatists.





