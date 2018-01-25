Thu January 25, 2018
National

January 25, 2018

200 separatists surrender in Balochistan

QUETTA: As many as 200 militants on Thursday surrendered to the authorities  as part of political reconciliation in Balochistan.

The militants  surrendered at a ceremony where Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was the chief guest.  

Commander Southern Command Lt. Gen  Asim Bajwa and other top military and civil leaders were also present on the occasion .

According to Geo TV, 800 militants belonging to different banned outfits have so far surrendered in the  province during the last few years.

Balochistan has been witnessing a low level insurgency by some ethnic Baloch separatists.


 

