Wed January 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 24, 2018

Share

Indian troops martyr two youth, a woman in IoK

Indian troops martyr two youth, a woman in IoK
Read More

Four martyred in IoK: Kashmiri woman’s body wrapped in Pakistani flag before burial

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three...

Read More
Advertisement

Resolution of Kashmir dispute crucial for regional peace: China

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that China will continue supporting Pakistan on Kashmir dispute as resolution of the issue is crucial for regional peace and security.

Chinese Ambassador was talking to Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Barjees Tahir in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Yao Jing said China will continue its cooperation with Pakistan in all fields, adding that Beijing wants to cooperate in small roads and hospitals project for wellbeing of the people, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Ambassador went on to say Chinese people and government own their deep relations with Pakistan and wants to see Pakistan as a prosperous and developed country.

Minister Barjees Tahir expressed his gratitude over long-standing support of China to Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

He said the Indian forces have been inflicting the worst kind of brutalities against innocent people of the Indian occupied Kashmir for last seven decades, according to Radio Pakistan report.

The Minister also highlighted the ever increasing ceasefire violations by the Indian forces on Line of Control and said that Indian acts of violence in the region are a great threat to the regional peace and security.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing development projects being carried out with the Chinese cooperation.

Barjees Tahir said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a game changer that will further strengthen the bilateral economic, cultural and political relations between both countries. (INP/Web Desk)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    China
    CPEC
    India
    Kashmir
    Pakistan
Advertisement

More From National

FIA officers who foiled Rao Anwar’s escape bid receive certificates of appreciation

FIA officers who foiled Rao Anwar’s escape bid receive certificates of appreciation
Lahore to be first safe city of South Asia in 2018

Lahore to be first safe city of South Asia in 2018
Pakistan condemns drone strike in Kurram Agency

Pakistan condemns drone strike in Kurram Agency
Zainab murder: ATC sends accused Imran on 14-day physical remand

Zainab murder: ATC sends accused Imran on 14-day physical remand
Load More load more