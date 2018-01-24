Resolution of Kashmir dispute crucial for regional peace: China

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that China will continue supporting Pakistan on Kashmir dispute as resolution of the issue is crucial for regional peace and security.



Chinese Ambassador was talking to Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Barjees Tahir in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Yao Jing said China will continue its cooperation with Pakistan in all fields, adding that Beijing wants to cooperate in small roads and hospitals project for wellbeing of the people, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Ambassador went on to say Chinese people and government own their deep relations with Pakistan and wants to see Pakistan as a prosperous and developed country.

Minister Barjees Tahir expressed his gratitude over long-standing support of China to Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

He said the Indian forces have been inflicting the worst kind of brutalities against innocent people of the Indian occupied Kashmir for last seven decades, according to Radio Pakistan report.

The Minister also highlighted the ever increasing ceasefire violations by the Indian forces on Line of Control and said that Indian acts of violence in the region are a great threat to the regional peace and security.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing development projects being carried out with the Chinese cooperation.

Barjees Tahir said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a game changer that will further strengthen the bilateral economic, cultural and political relations between both countries. (INP/Web Desk)