Zainab murder: ATC sends accused Imran on 14-day physical remand

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted the police 14 days physical remand of the accused in seven-year-old Zainab Amin rape and murder case.



Accused Imran will be produced before the court again on February 08.

Imran was presented before the special court Judge Sajjad Ahmed amid high security and officials of Punjab Elite Force were escorting the accused.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday formally announced the arrest of 23-year-old Imran Ali.

The court granted 14-day physical remand of Imran on the request of police so that the accused could be interrogated about his alleged involvement in other similar cases.

During todayâ€™s proceedings, accused Imran confessed to rape and murder of minor girl Zainab.

The murder of Zainab had sparked fury across Pakistan with two people killed in riots in Kasur and the hashtag #JusticeForZainab trending on social media, as celebrities, opposition politicians and ordinary citizens demanded action.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has set the ball rolling to make an example of such culprits by hanging them in public.

