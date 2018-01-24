Wed January 24, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 24, 2018

CM Punjab formally announces arrest of Zainab’s killer

Zainab’s killer arrested, claim Punjab police

KASUR: Police  have arrested the man involved in the rape  and murder of seven years old Zainab...

Zainab murder: ATC sends accused Imran on 14-day physical remand

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted the police 14 days physical remand of the accused in seven-year-old Zainab Amin rape and murder case.

Accused Imran will be produced before the court again on February 08.

Imran was presented before the special court Judge Sajjad Ahmed amid high security and officials of Punjab Elite Force were escorting the accused.

Senate body sets the stage for public hanging of Zainab’s killer

ISLAMABAD: A day before Tuesday’s major breakthrough of the arrest of suspect rapist and killer of seven-year-old Zainab, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior has set the ball rolling to make...

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday formally announced the arrest of 23-year-old Imran Ali.

The court granted 14-day physical remand of Imran on the request of police so that the accused could be interrogated about his alleged involvement in other similar cases.

During today’s proceedings, accused Imran confessed to rape and murder of minor girl Zainab.

The murder of Zainab had sparked fury across Pakistan with two people killed in riots in Kasur and the hashtag #JusticeForZainab trending on social media, as celebrities, opposition politicians and ordinary citizens demanded action.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has set the ball rolling to make an example of such culprits by hanging them in public.

