Wed January 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Drone kills two near Kurram Agency

PESHAWAR: At least two people have been killed in a drone attack near Pak-Afghan border, according to reports on Wednesday.

Political Administration in tribal areas said a unmanned aircraft fired missile at a house in Spin Tal Dapa, a bordering area of Kurram and Orakzai Agencies, killing two people.

Identities of those killed were not immediately known.

Two suspected militants were killed on January 17 in drone attacks near Pak Afghan border.

The first attack took place in Lower Kurram area which injured a man while second attack occurred in Afghan area which killed two people.

Pakistan northwestern tribal areas lie on the border with war stricken Afghanistan.

The US drones have long targeted militant targets  in  Pakistan's tribal areas.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Lord Nazir's house robbed, documents, valuables stolen

Lord Nazir's house robbed, documents, valuables stolen
PM lands in Zurich to attend World Economic Forum

PM lands in Zurich to attend World Economic Forum
Passing out parade of 'Special Operations Wing' held at Khuzdar

Passing out parade of 'Special Operations Wing' held at Khuzdar
Pak-China agree to fast-track CPEC projects

Pak-China agree to fast-track CPEC projects
Load More load more