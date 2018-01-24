Drone kills two near Kurram Agency

PESHAWAR: At least two people have been killed in a drone attack near Pak-Afghan border, according to reports on Wednesday.

Political Administration in tribal areas said a unmanned aircraft fired missile at a house in Spin Tal Dapa, a bordering area of Kurram and Orakzai Agencies, killing two people.

Identities of those killed were not immediately known.

Two suspected militants were killed on January 17 in drone attacks near Pak Afghan border.

The first attack took place in Lower Kurram area which injured a man while second attack occurred in Afghan area which killed two people.

Pakistan northwestern tribal areas lie on the border with war stricken Afghanistan.

The US drones have long targeted militant targetsÂ inÂ Pakistan's tribal areas.