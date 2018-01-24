Lord Nazir's house robbed, documents, valuables stolen





SOUTH YORKSHIRE: In an unusual case of robbery, important documents and other valuables were reportedly stolen in wee hours of Wednesday from the residence of British-Pakistani Lord Nazir Ahmed in Rotherham, Geo News reported.

According to details, unidentified robbers broke into the residence of British-Pakistani Lord Nazir and taken away numerous valuables, as well as important documents. However, Lord Nazir was not present at his home and remained safe.

Speaking to media, Ahmed said, â€œThere's a possibility that it could be aimed to sabotage a campaign in Kashmir against Indian aggression and brutality,â€ adding that theft was carried out in an organised manner, smashing the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the residence.

Lord Nazir further said that he was working against an anti- Pakistan campaign in London.

"It is an attempt to deliver me a warning," he stated, saying, however, that he was neither frightened nor worried.

Ahmed said he was waiting for to discuss the issue with British police and local intelligence agencies.