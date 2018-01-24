Wed January 24, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 24, 2018

Share

Lord Nazir's house robbed, documents, valuables stolen


SOUTH YORKSHIRE: In an unusual case of robbery, important documents and other valuables were reportedly stolen in wee hours of Wednesday from the residence of British-Pakistani Lord Nazir Ahmed in Rotherham, Geo News reported.

According to details, unidentified robbers broke into the residence of British-Pakistani Lord Nazir and taken away numerous valuables, as well as important documents. However, Lord Nazir was not present at his home and remained safe.

Speaking to media, Ahmed said, “There's a possibility that it could be aimed to sabotage a campaign in Kashmir against Indian aggression and brutality,” adding that theft was carried out in an organised manner, smashing the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the residence.

Lord Nazir further said that he was working against an anti- Pakistan campaign in London.

"It is an attempt to deliver me a warning," he stated, saying, however, that he was neither frightened nor worried.

Ahmed said he was waiting for to discuss the issue with British police and local intelligence agencies.

