PM lands in Zurich to attend World Economic Forum

ZURICH: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan AbbasiÂ arrived in Zurich late on Wednesday to attend the World Economic Forum.
The Prime Minister will participate in a number of important events and hold meetings with world leaders and representatives of several multinational organizations. HeÂ was warmly received by Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Switzerland Ahmad Naseem Warraich and other senior officials at the airport in Zurich.
PM Abbasi will have interaction with the heads ofÂ the countries in a special session of the Informal Group of World Economic Leaders.
He will also participate in a WEF session titled â€œthe Belt and Road Impact.â€Â
About 70 head of states are attending the global business meet. Around 2,000 CEOs of various nations and 38 heads of major international organisations will be present at the summit.Â
The World Economic Forum this year agenda would be International security, environment, and global economy. The theme for this yearâ€™s WEF meeting is 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.
