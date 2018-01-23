Imran to decide enrolled resignations from assembly

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that he has received resignations of his party members and these will be processed further after consultations with senior PTI leaders.

The confirmation came after a session of the PTIâ€™s central executive committee (CEC) which declared that Imran's decision on resignations of party members from the assemblies would be final.

Sources had informed that the party members forwarded the authority to Imran Khan to decide on their resignations from assemblies.

Responding to queries regarding Sheikh Rasheed, who had called quits from the parliament after passing abuses against it during January 17 joint rally, Imran remarked him as his honorable senior, maintaining that he would also seek his opinions concerning the enrolled resignations from the assembly.

He added that the PTI has its stress over anti-corruption campaigns that will turn watchdog against the enrolled corruption acts â€“ adrift to concerns over PPPâ€™s LNG contract and the Orange Line Train, alleging it as a 200 million tax-borne â€˜mega corruptionâ€™.

He stressed over the need of reforms throughout the police sections, blaming them â€˜corruptâ€™ for the consequential rise of Zainabâ€™s murder as well as of Naqeebullah Mehsudâ€™s.

The meeting also suggested nominations on party tickets for the upcoming general elections.