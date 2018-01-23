CM Punjab formally announces arrest of Zainab’s killer

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday formally announced the arrest of murderer of seven-year-old Zainab.



The Punjab Chief Minister announced accused Imranâ€™s arrest in a press conference here. Victim Zainabâ€™s father Haji Amin Ansari and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah were also present.

Shahbaz Sharif thanked various ministers, officials and members of intelligence agencies for tracking down suspect. He said the collective effort has borne the fruit and the murderer has been arrested.



He said the killer of Zainab has been apprehended. He has been identified as 24-year-old Imran and resident of Kasur, the CM said.

Confirming the arrest of Imran, the chief ministerÂ said the murderer of Zainab is a â€œserial killerâ€.

Earlier, police claimed to have arrested the man involved in the rape and murder of Zainab in Kasur.

The breakthrough in the murder case was made after DNA samples of suspect matched with that of the victim.

According to police, the suspect identified as Imran is a resident of Court Road and a relative of the victim.

The Chief Minister said that DNA sample from accused Imran matches with the sample found from Zainab's body. He said that the culprit has been identified after conducting DNA tests of 1,150 people.

He said that the killer has confessed his crime during his polygraph test.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the accused will be taken to the task. He said that Zainab's case should be tried in an anti-terrorism court.

Punjab Chief Minister demanded that if law permits the accused should be hanged publically to set an example.Â Â

The murder of Zainab had sparked fury across Pakistan with two people killed in riots in Kasur and the hashtag #JusticeForZainab trending on social media, as celebrities, opposition politicians and ordinary citizens demanded action.

