Tue January 23, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 23, 2018

COAS inaugurates Army Institute of Military History

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday inaugurated working of Army Institute of Military History (AIMH) in a ceremony at the Army Auditorium, GHQ.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, a large number of senior serving and retired military officers attended the ceremony.

AIMH has been established to record, archive, preserve and compile the history of Pakistan Army and act as Center of Excellence for study of military history in the country.

The Army chief appreciated the founding team of AIMH on progress made in establishing the institute and expected that the institute would go a long way in preserving and keeping alive, the glorious history and heritage of Pakistan Army.

