Pakistani student excels in Cambridge Examination 2017

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy, besides safeguarding maritime frontiers of the motherland, is also playing a pivotal role in providing quality education. In the field of education, Bahria colleges, Pakistan Navy Model schools at Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore and Cadet College Ormara are providing quality education to the budding leaders of future.

These educational institutions provide conducive environment for their students to excel in academics as well as in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

To this end, M Haider Khan, a student of Bahria College Karsaz Karachi has secured first position in the world in Mathematics syllabus D in Cambridge Examination held in May/June 2017.

The remarkable achievement speaks not only of the immense hard work of the student but also of the tireless efforts of faculty and management of Bahria College Karsaz.



