Naqeebullah was innocent, his death was an 'extrajudicial killing': Inquiry team chief Sanaullah Abbasi

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, who heads the inquiry committee probing the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in alleged fake police encounter, has said that Naqeebullah was innocent and his death was an extrajudicial killing.



Dr Sanaullah was addressing to participants of Mehsud tribe Jirga at Sohrab Goth on Tuesday. Grieving family of Naqeebullah, his friends and people of Mehsud tribe attended the gathering.



Dr Sanaullah Abbasi assured the participants of the jirga that full inquiry will be conducted and case would be taken to its logical conclusion.

The police officer said it was a fake encounter in which an innocent person was killed. He assured the family, friends and tribesmen "Whoever was involved will be brought to justice." "No one will be allowed to kill extra-judicially." he added.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar is accused of killing Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter he is facing an investigation into it. The officer has failed to appear before the committee tasked with probing the "extrajudicial killingâ€™ of Naqeebullah.

Dr Sanaullah Abbasi is heading the probe committee.

Also the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday asked former Malir SSP Rao Anwar to appear before the court in person on Wednesday.

The judge issued the orders amid reports that Rao Anwar has been barred from leaving the country by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the Benazir International Airport.

The chief justice directed the government to put the former SSP Rao Anwar on the Exit Control List.Â