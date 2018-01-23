Media, judiciary not free in Pakistan: PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday reiterated that the elections will be held on time and that he is 100 percent sure in this regard.

The prime minister was talking to senior journalists in the Federal Capital.

He said that media and judiciary are not free in Pakistan, adding that the profiles of judges be made public before their appointment. In past judges were appointed who were not worthy of being given this important assignment, he noted.

'It has been decided in the National Security Committee (NSC) that the elections will be held on time. This in not army's job to guarantee holding of timely polls.'

Regarding PML-N's election strategy, Abbasi said that Nawaz Sharif will lead the party's campaign.

While talking to Executive Body of Parliamentary Reporters Association on Monday, PM Abbais has said judges had to make historic judgments and if a weak individual was appointed as judge, then repercussions have to be borne.

The premier had said every institution in the country is trying to carve its space in the state structure, adding that everywhere in the world parliament has oversight on the judiciary.

He said in the United States of America, a judgeâ€™s entire life is inspected before appointment. "People should know who the judges are.Â

They have to decide matters of life and death â€¦ matters worth billions of rupees. They have to make historic judgments. If a weak individual is appointed as judge, then the repercussions have to be borne," he said.