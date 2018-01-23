Strong US-Pak partnership essential for Afghan peace: Aizaz

WASHINGTON: â€œA strong and durable partnership between Pakistan and the United States was essential for ensuring regional stability, particularly ending years of conflict in terrorism-plagued Afghanistan, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said here on Monday.



The ambassador made these remarks, while addressing a large gathering of South Asia experts, academics, opinion makers, US government officials and media representatives at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington DC.

Ambassador Chaudhry presented a strong case for Pakistan-US bilateral relationship based on mutual respect and commonality of interests. The topic of the event was â€œBroadening the Lens Beyond Security: The Next Few Decades of US-Pakistan Relationsâ€.

He said that cooperation between Pakistan and the United States based on strong and durable ties was essential to achieving the common objectives of peace and stability in the region, especially for peaceful resolution of the conflict in Afghanistan.

The ambassador outlined a number of steps Pakistan has taken to facilitate the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has fully supported international efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan and has time and again emphasized that there is no military solution to the long-running conflict. Islamabad has also said that it is supporting efforts for peace as stability in Afghanistan was vital for peace and stability in Pakistan.

The envoy apprised the audience on the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism. He stated that Pakistan has turned the tide of terrorism at a time when the broader region was still grappling with this menace and this is evident by increasing presence of Daesh in Afghanistan.

He also highlighted the efforts and sacrifices of Pakistani people and security forces to defeat the forces of terrorism.

The improved security situation, the ambassador added, has contributed to the uptick in the economic indicators of the country and the economic strides have been appreciated by world bodies such as IMF and the World Bank.

Ambassador Chaudhry highlighted the enormous opportunities in Pakistan for foreign investment and said that more US corporate entities have also shown keen interest in taking advantage of the improved economic situation in the country.

He emphasized the need for the Pakistan and the US to work together to enhance economic content of the relationship for mutual prosperity.