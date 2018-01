Supreme Court summons Rao Anwar on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday asked former Malir SSP Rao Anwar to appear before the court in person on Wednesday.

The orders came during the hearing of a case regarding Electoral Reforms act during which Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also ordered IG Sindh and Sindh Advocate General to appear before the apex court.

The judge issued the orders amid reports that  Rao Anwar has been barred from leaving the country by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the Benazir International Airport.

The officer has failed to appear before a committee tasked with probing the "extra judicial killing"of Naqeebullah Mehsood.

The chief justice directed the government to put the former SSP Rao Anwar on the Exit Control List.Â

Geo TV reported that a three-judge bench headed by the chief justice would hear the suo motu case on Wednesday.

Speaking to Geo TV, Rao Anwar, however, denied that he attempted to leave the country. But Geo TV showed copy of a ticket which the officer has acquired to travel abroad.

He said nobody can stop him from leaving the country since it was his right to meet his family that was staying in Dubai.

When asked about his next move, the former SSP said he would decide future course of action once FIR is registered against him.