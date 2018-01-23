Tue January 23, 2018
January 23, 2018

Supreme Court summons Rao Anwar on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD:  The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday  asked former Malir SSP Rao Anwar to appear  before the court in person on Wednesday.

The orders came during the hearing  of a case regarding  Electoral Reforms act during which Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also ordered IG Sindh and Sindh Advocate General  to appear before the apex court.

The judge issued the orders amid reports that   Rao Anwar has been barred from leaving the country by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the Benazir International Airport.

The officer  has failed to  appear before a committee tasked with probing the "extra judicial killing"of Naqeebullah Mehsood.

The chief justice  directed the government to put the former SSP Rao Anwar on the Exit Control List. 

Geo TV reported that a three-judge bench headed by the chief justice would hear the suo motu case on Wednesday.

Speaking to Geo TV, Rao Anwar, however, denied that he  attempted  to leave the country.  But Geo TV showed copy of a ticket  which the officer has acquired  to travel abroad.

He said nobody can stop him from leaving the country since  it was his right to meet his family that  was staying in Dubai.

When asked about his  next move, the former SSP said he would decide  future course of action once  FIR is registered against him.


