Supreme Court summons Rao Anwar on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD:Â The Supreme Court of Pakistan on TuesdayÂ asked former Malir SSP Rao Anwar to appearÂ before the court in person on Wednesday.

The orders came during the hearingÂ of a case regardingÂ Electoral Reforms act during which Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also ordered IG Sindh and Sindh Advocate GeneralÂ to appear before the apex court.

The judge issued the orders amid reports thatÂ Â Rao Anwar has been barred from leaving the country by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the Benazir International Airport.

The officerÂ has failed toÂ appear before a committee tasked with probing the "extra judicial killing"of Naqeebullah Mehsood.

The chief justiceÂ directed the government to put the former SSP Rao Anwar on the Exit Control List.Â

Geo TV reported that a three-judge bench headed by the chief justice would hear the suo motu case on Wednesday.

Speaking to Geo TV, Rao Anwar, however, denied that heÂ attemptedÂ to leave the country.Â But Geo TV showed copy of a ticketÂ which the officer has acquiredÂ to travel abroad.

He said nobody can stop him from leaving the country sinceÂ it was his right to meet his family thatÂ was staying in Dubai.

When asked about hisÂ next move, the former SSP said he would decideÂ future course of action onceÂ FIR is registered against him.



