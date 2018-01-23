Tue January 23, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 23, 2018

Corruption references: Two more witnesses record statements against Sharifs

 ISLAMABAD: Two more  prosecution witnesses recorded their statements before the  accountability court  that resumed hearing corruption references against  the Sharif family  on Tuesday.

The former prime minister and his daughter were present in the courtroom ans left after the hearing was adjourned till January 30.

Sharif who talked to media after his earlier appearances before the court, left today without  interacting with media persons outside court.

Ghulam Mustafa and Yasir Shabbir, employees of a private bank recorded their statements while a third witness Afaq Ahmed could not record complete statement.

 Sharif appeared before the court for the 14th time while it was 15th  appearance of Maryam Nawaz.

The corruption references were filed against the Sharif family under the Supreme Court orders that disqualified Nawaz Sharif from holding public office for life on July 28 last year.

The references are related to Avenfiled Properties in London, , offshore companies and Al-Azizia Steel Mills.

The NAB had nominated Sharif, Maryam, his two sons, and son-in-law in Avenfiled Apartment reference.

Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, were nominated in another reference pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Muills and 15 off shore companies separately.

Sharif’s sons were declared absconders by the court after they failed to attend the hearings despite being summoned by the judge. 

