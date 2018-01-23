Rao Anwar denies involvement in Naqeebullah's arrest, investigation





KARACHI: In a rare talks to media, the suspendedÂ SSP Malir Rao Anwar, a main accused of Naqeebullahâ€™s 'extra judicial killingâ€™, late on Monday denied his involvement in the sad incident of 27-year-old Waziristan boyâ€™s arrest and murder, saying â€œ I neither picked nor investigated himâ€.

Talking to media, he also claimed that he was informed of the Naqeebullahâ€™s encounter, adding that the investigation had revealed that he was involved criminal activities.

Rao AnwarÂ further claimed thatÂ he made great sacrifices to wipe out terrorists from Karachi, defendingÂ the act of extra judicial killing of Waziristan's native, he said that many civilians and innocent people die during the war.

To a question regarding his avoidance to appear before probe committee, he claimed that he had recorded his statement on the first day.



The suspended SSP is facing an inquiry into the extrajudicial murder of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar has failed to appear before any committee tasked with probing the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in a staged encounter earlier this month.



He was supposed to appear before Sindh Inspector General A.D. Khowaja and the National Commission for Human Rights on Monday.

On Sunday, the suspended officer also skipped appearance before the inquiry committee questioning partiality of officers.

Anwar questioned the partiality of all the committee members who are probing Naqeebullahâ€™s killing. He said that he did not accept Sindh IGPâ€™s committee due to the biased nature of committee members.

The committee also recommended putting his name on Exit Control List (ECL).

DIG Khowaja also assured to investigate the suspected suicide attack on Anwar's convoy earlier this week.

Rao Anwar is facing investigations over killing of Naqeebullah, a native of Waziristan in mysterious circumstances. As per the details, the victim was picked up by plain-clothes officials from Gul Sher Agha Hotel in Sohrab Goth and then murdered on January 12 in an alleged police encounter in Shah Latif Town by SSP Anwar and his men.



When the issue was highlighted through social media, a high-powered investigation body was constituted which confirmed that the shootout was fake and recommended to remove Anwar from his post as SSP Malir where he had been posted since years.