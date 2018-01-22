Mon January 22, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 22, 2018

Firing across LoC: FO summons Indian diplomat to lodge protest
Army Chief says Indian aggression, misadventure will always get most befitting response

RAWALPINDI: Appreciating effective and a responsible response of Pakistani troops to Indian unethical targeting and high morale of troops and civilians, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has asserted that Indian aggression or any misadventure shall always get a most befitting response.

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the Line of Control and Working Boundary in Khuiratta/Ratta Aryan sectors.

Local Commanders briefed the Army Chief about Indian ceasefire violations specifically targeting civil population across the LoC and Working Boundary, said military’s media wing, Inter services Public Relations.

COAS General Bajwa appreciated effective and a responsible response of Pakistani troops to Indian unethical targeting and high morale of troops and civilians.

The Army Chief directed for enhanced protective measures including construction of more community shell protection shelters for civil population.

General Bajwa especially hailed heroic determination of local population against Indian blatant aggression.

“Our commitment to abide by the ceasefire agreement of 2003 should never be misconstrued as a response limitation. Indian aggression or any misadventure shall always get a most befitting response,” warned Army Chief.

Later, General Bajwa visited CMH Sialkot to meet injured citizens due to recent Indian shelling.

Commader Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant general Nadeem Raza, Commander Gujranwala Corps Lieutenant General Amir Abbasi were present during the visit.

