Mon January 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

People won’t allow ‘Sharif dictatorship’ anymore, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that Sharifs have started issuing threats to National Accountability Bureau and the senior judiciary after their corruption was exposed.

In a message on twitter, Imran Khan said, “Sharifs after having their billions in corruption exposed have taken to issuing threats to NAB & the senior judiciary.”

Imran said termed Sharifs this act absolutely shameful and unacceptable.

PTI chief went on to say, “People will not allow this Sharif dictatorship - this "fironiyat" that they have practiced for three decades to continue.”

Imran Khan issued this statement on the day when Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif appeared before NAB in an inquiry related to the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Army Chief says Indian aggression, misadventure will always get most befitting response

Army Chief says Indian aggression, misadventure will always get most befitting response
Punjab University students protest after getting clashed

Punjab University students protest after getting clashed

Naqeebullah killing: Rao Anwar fails to appear before probe committees

Naqeebullah killing: Rao Anwar fails to appear before probe committees
Two terrorists gunned down in DG Khan operation: ISPR

Two terrorists gunned down in DG Khan operation: ISPR
Load More load more