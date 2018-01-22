People won’t allow ‘Sharif dictatorship’ anymore, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that Sharifs have started issuing threats to National Accountability Bureau and the senior judiciary after their corruption was exposed.



In a message on twitter, Imran Khan said, â€œSharifs after having their billions in corruption exposed have taken to issuing threats to NAB & the senior judiciary.â€

Imran said termed Sharifs this act absolutely shameful and unacceptable.

PTI chief went on to say, â€œPeople will not allow this Sharif dictatorship - this "fironiyat" that they have practiced for three decades to continue.â€

Imran Khan issued this statement on the day when Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif appeared before NAB in an inquiry related to the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme.