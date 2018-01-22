People won’t allow ‘Sharif dictatorship’ anymore, says Imran Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that Sharifs have started issuing threats to National Accountability Bureau and the senior judiciary after their corruption was exposed.
In a message on twitter, Imran Khan said, â€œSharifs after having their billions in corruption exposed have taken to issuing threats to NAB & the senior judiciary.â€
Imran said termed Sharifs this act absolutely shameful and unacceptable.
PTI chief went on to say, â€œPeople will not allow this Sharif dictatorship - this "fironiyat" that they have practiced for three decades to continue.â€
Imran Khan issued this statement on the day when Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif appeared before NAB in an inquiry related to the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that Sharifs have started issuing threats to National Accountability Bureau and the senior judiciary after their corruption was exposed.
In a message on twitter, Imran Khan said, “Sharifs after having their billions in corruption exposed have taken to issuing threats to NAB & the senior judiciary.”
Imran said termed Sharifs this act absolutely shameful and unacceptable.
PTI chief went on to say, “People will not allow this Sharif dictatorship - this "fironiyat" that they have practiced for three decades to continue.”
Imran Khan issued this statement on the day when Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif appeared before NAB in an inquiry related to the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme.
Comments